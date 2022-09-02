20-year-old man arrested for matricide, homicide

Anthony Yengbor, aged 20, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother and two others.

He also alleged to have caused harm to an eight-month-old baby at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

A statement signed by Police Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, Head of Public Affairs, Upper West Region, said the suspect allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother, his landlord’s wife, his sister, and her eight months old son.

It said the victims who were found in a critical condition were taken to the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Jirapa for medical attention.

The statement said the three women were however pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital, however, the eight-month-old baby survived and is receiving treatment.

It said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Hospital's morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The statement said the accused person, Anthony was arraigned before the Jirapa Magistrate Court on August 30, 2022 and had been remanded into prisons custody to reappear on September 19, 2022.

It said the Police was investigating.

GNA