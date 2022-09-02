My government has been outstanding in the educational sector — Akufo-Addo touts

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has lauded his administration's achievements in the education sector.

According to the President, his administration has made significant progress in education.

In an exclusive interview with a local radio station in Kasoa today, September 2, as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region, he said his administration has made a significant investment in teacher motivation and the provision of textbooks for teaching and learning.

According to President Akufo-Addo, this investment has aided in the improvement of education quality in the sector.

“There has been a significant improvement in the quality of education because we have made considerable investments into the sector. We have motivated teachers enough and also provided more textbooks for teaching and learning.”

According to the President, “these show how committed we are to developing the education sector. We have also invested heavily into infrastructure and are willing to do more in the coming years.”