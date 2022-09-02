Ken Ofori-Atta successfully took us out from Mahama's IMF program, he can do it again — Akufo-Addo assures

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has reiterated his stance on calls to sack the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

According to President, the Finance Minister is a man with a record of keeping this country out of economic woes.

Speaking on a local radio station in Kasoa as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region, he recalled how the last IMF bailout his government inherited from the previous Mahama-led NDC government was successfully terminated by the same Ken Ofori-Atta.

Also, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said the Finance Minister helped the country achieve 7% economic growth.

“This same Finance Minister who people are calling for his blood is the very man who took us very successfully out of the IMF programme and helped us produce the 7 per cent rates of growth that we have before the COVID.

“I believe that he has the same determination to work us out of this crisis as he showed at the beginning of our government,” the President added.

He reiterated during his working visit to the Central Region that the Finance Minister still has the determination to bring back the economy.