C/R: Ex-convict arrested for stealing tricycle at Assin Manso

A 33-year-old ex-convict could be jailed again following another arrest by the Police at Assin Manso in the Central Region.

The man identified as Abeiku Acquah was only released from jail recently after he was arrested for stealing about 1,000 fowls from a poultry farm that belonged to a customs officer at Assin Manso in the Assin South District.

After his release, he returned to his old ways and has reportedly been engaging in illegal activities.

This week, he has been arrested together with a 14-year-old boy after they stole a tricycle and motorcycle.

Checks have revealed that the tricycle and motorcycle were stolen from Assin Fosu. Apparently, they were being transported to Mankesim where they would have been sold.

The ex-convict after his arrest has reportedly admitted being part of a syndicate that trades in stolen goods.

He has been accused of terrorising market women at Assin Manso. In recent times, he is accused to have stolen several items including motorcycles, goats, fowls, and tricycles.

The chief and assemblyman for the area are helping the police with investigations.