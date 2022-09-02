Your archaic way of thinking shall no more be tolerated in NDC, 'tweaa' — Koku Anyidoho jabs Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito, has come under the rage of his former deputy, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

The Chief scribe has for the past few days been in disagreement with one of the party’s stalwarts, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, over the distribution of certain items to the party’s grassroot members.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia is of the view that Dr. Duffuor has been defying the party’s rule with his 'Ahotor Project.'

The rules referred to by Asiedu Nketia, according to Koku Anyidoho, are an "archaic and palaeolithic way of thinking."

“Mosquito's archaic/palaeolithic way of thinking shall no longer hold sway in JJ's NDC. If he does not believe in change; why does he want to change his position from General Secretary to Chairman? Dr. Dufuor shall continue the Ahotor Project - Mosquito can't do "foko"! Tweaa!

“Asiedu-Nketiah shd tell us what his so-called established norm of distributing items has achieved over the years. He wants Footsoldiers to always be dependent on handouts & never be empowered to be self-dependent. Footsoldiers want to be empowered by the Ahotor Project. Aluta!!” he stated.

The CEO of the Atta Mills Institute further commended Dr. Duffuor in a tweet on Friday, September 2 for standing firmly against Asiedu Nketiah.

“Very happy Dr Dufuor has decided not to become a lame horse & allow Asiedu-Nketiah to bully him. Dr. Dufuor's stoic decision to ignore the unconstitutional effusions of Asiedu-Nketiah, is exciting the base of the NDC b'cos we need STRONG men of conviction to lead the Party,” he said.

This comes after Dr. Kwabena Duffour says he is not perturbed by attacks on him because of his Ahotor Project.

Since the start of the year, Dr. Duffour held several events for his Ahotor Project to support the grassroots of the party.

He is currently preparing to donate some equipment to party branches in the various constituencies.

Having been informed of the planned donation, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the party is highly disappointed in Dr. Kwabena Duffour's actions.

“If Dr. Duffour intends to make this donation to the party a genuine donation, he should be prepared to pass through the proper channels,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia told journalists on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual Lawyers Conference of the party.

Reacting to this and some other comments from critics, Dr. Kwabena Duffour says he will go ahead with his planned donation.

According to him, he remains resolute and will not be deterred because of insults.

“No amount of insults [and] attacks will stop me from what I want to do for you.

“I feel in me that I should help people and I am helping,” Dr. Duffour who is a former Finance Minister stated.

He noted that contrary to what people are saying, he has no plans on capitalising on the Ahotor Project for personal gains.