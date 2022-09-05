Akufo-Addo can fulfil his promises If he enforces discipline in his gov't — Prophet

The founder and leader of the Christ Power Miracle Mission sited at Dome in the Greater Accra Region, Very Rev Prophet Anthony Kwarteng has prophesied that President Akufo-Addo stands a better chance to fulfill his electoral promises.

He said it can only be possible if the President enforces discipline among his appointees.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, the man of God hinted that in his recent two weeks powerful program held in Accra God revealed to him the things President Akufo-Addo should observe before he can accomplish his electoral promises.

According to him, God appointed Nana Akufo-Addo for a special purpose to transform and seek the welfare of Ghanaians.

The intention of the President, the Prophet noted was to prioritize the work of God in his government.

Prophet Kwarteng however prophesied that the President has been deceived by some divinely weak and powerless self-styled prophets.

He indicated that those prophets have failed to give the President God's direction to succeed in his regime.

According to him, the prophets surrounding the President are fake and do not carry the anointing of God.

Prophet Kwarteng noted that the challenges confronting Akufo-Addo's government are also the result of his advisers too.

Citing the Book of 1st Samuel Chater 30 verse 1 to 8 to justify his points, the man of God said the country is blessed by God just like Israel with all natural resources to make the country rich.

He indicated that the economy will bounce back when the President gets rid of his bad advisers including those who called themselves 'party prophets'.

Prophet Kwarteng further noted that lawlessness is common in almost all government institutions.

He directs President Akufo-Addo to stand firm and enforce discipline in his government before things can normalise.