Utility tariffs were increased to avert power outages — Dr. Ishmael Ackah

By Ayisah Foster || Contributor
The Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr. Ishmael Ackah has said utility tariffs were increased to avert future power outages in the country.

The electricity and water tariffs were increased by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively. It took effect yesterday, Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Dr. Ishmael said on the sideline of the consumer service clinic held in Kumasi today that the utility companies would have found it difficult to operate if the tariffs were not increased.

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company, he said were running at a loss because of the exchange rate.

The sudden increment, he added was not deliberate but circumstances beyond their control.

He, therefore, pleaded with the public to bear with them and pay the new bills to enable the companies to run smoothly and serve them better.

According to him, their doors are open to welcome every concern and idea to better the power sector.

