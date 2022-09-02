Korle-Bu, Wa Municipal Hospital, others withhold tax from GRA totalling over GHS562,000 – Auditor General’s Report

Some 15 health institutions have been cited by the Auditor General for withholding tax to be paid to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The health institutions include the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Wa Municipal Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, and several others.

According to the latest Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021, the institutions withheld a combined tax totalling GH¢562,660.41.

“Section 117 of the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) states that, a withholding agent who fails to withhold tax in accordance with this Division shall pay the tax that should have been withheld in the same manner and at the same time as tax that is withheld. It also provides that an employer shall pay to the Commissioner-General a tax that has been withheld within 15 days after the end of the month in which the eligible payments were made.

“Our review of tax compliance in relation to withholding taxes for 15 Institutions for the years 2019 to 2020 showed unsatisfactory adherence. We noted that these Institutions withheld a total amount of GH¢562,660.41 from payments made for goods and services but failed to remit the amount to the Commissioner-General of GRA,” parts of the Auditor General’s report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service reads.

Below is the list of the institutions:

Meanwhile, the Auditor General has recommended that the respective Heads of the Institutions and Accounts to pay the tax of GH¢562,660.41 to GRA without further delay.