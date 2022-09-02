Auditor General orders GSS to recover over GHS60,000 paid to Samba Geospatial for no work done

The Auditor General’s Report has cited the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for paying an amount of GH¢60,814.00 to Samba Geospatial Limited for no work done.

This is contained in the latest Auditor General’s Report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Serving for the year ending December 2021.

“Regulation 78 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) states that a Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity is personally responsible for ensuring in respect of each payment of that covered entity, the validity, accuracy, and legality of the claim for the payment, certificates for work done and any other supporting documents exists.

“We noted that an amount of GH¢60,813.98 was paid to Samba Geospatial Limited on 4 November 2021 for staff training but there was no evidence that the training was carried out by Samba Geospatial Limited to merit the payment,” parts of the Auditor General’s report read.

In the report, the Auditor General has charged the Ghana Statistical Service to go after Samba Geospatial Limited and ensure the amount paid for no work done is recovered.

“In the absence of evidence of training by Samba Geospatial Limited, we recommended that the gross amount paid should be recovered from the company, failing which the amount paid should be refunded by the Government Statistician,” the Auditor General noted.