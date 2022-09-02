'I charge GHS1,000 to massage testicles till the man ejaculate' — Testicular Massage Therapist

02.09.2022 LISTEN

Edna Dedei Manetei Ofori-Attah, Ghanaian Testicular Massage therapist, has revealed the nature of her work.

The 27-year-old massage therapist revealed that she charges men GHS1000 to their testicles an effective massage till they ejaculate.

Most of these men, according to Edna Dedei, always ejaculate in the process and some even tried to have their way through her on several occasions but stood strongly.

“An hour with me is ¢1000. The man must cum. You can decide not to but then you will cum during a session with me. The thing is if you are cumming, just let me know so you don’t peep in my hair and mess me up.

“Some people, once you just present yourself, he cums. It’s true, once you present yourself they cum, as if they have had something to do with you in their head before you appear,” she said.

According to her, she faces rejection from some family members, who believe the work she does tarnishes the family's name.

“My mum’s side and my dad’s side are saying the role my family plays in the country is affecting them and I was like I don’t see anything wrong with the job I do because outside the country it a good-paying job and it’s up to you to understand what I do.

“I had to explain my job has given me problems with my family and relationships. Although some have forsaken me, others haven’t,” she added.

