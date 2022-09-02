UHAS SRC elections: Rodger MacScott-Lutterodt and Bright Boakye Atta top vetting

02.09.2022 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho has released the vetting results of the federal aspirants for the various portfolios in the 2022 University of Health and Allied Sciences SRC elections.

The vetting was held on Monday, 29th August, 2022 at the Trafalgar Campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences by an 8-member panel.

The announced result by the Electoral Commission indicates that Rodger MacScott-Lutterodt and Bright Boakye Atta Junior (TEAM RML) topped the vetting with a whopping 94%. Other aspirants have however been disqualified and cannot continue with the electioneering process.

Below are the vetting results: