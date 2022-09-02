‘We don't have record of such person here’ — Harvard Kennedy School reportedly exposes Dr. UN

Dr. Kwame Fordjour, known as Dr. UN, the self-proclaimed international diplomat with a PhD from the Harvard Kennedy School has reportedly been exposed.

In 2020, Dr. UN stole fame following an award scheme he styled as 'Global Excellent Award' but later turn out to be a scam.

He has claimed on several platforms, including in a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay Show, that he graduated from Harvard Kennedy School with a PhD in 2010.

His alleged sham awards scheme which was purported to be in connection with the UN but was later debunked by the UN in an official statement made the latest claim with many doubting him including Abdul Karim Ibrahim, a journalist with Accra-based Class 91.3 FM who sent an email to the institute to cross-check whether Dr. UN truly graduated from the university as he claimed.

In response to his email, Susan A. Hughes, Office of Communications and Public Affairs Harvard Kennedy School wrote, “we don't have a record of such a person being admitted to or graduating from Harvard Kennedy School with a PhD in 2010.”

She added a link for Mr. Karim to double-check the report.

Check the email messages below;