A/R: 37 companies, businesses and individuals owing tax to the tune of GHS2.1 million – Auditor General’s Report

The Auditor General’s report has revealed that a lot of companies, businesses and individuals are not paying taxes in the Ashanti Region.

In its report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service for the year ending 2021, the Auditor General has revealed that 37 companies, businesses and individuals are owing the Taxpayer Service Centre.

The report reveals that the 37 companies and individuals owe the Taxpayer Service Centre to the tune of GHS2,116,157, money that could help the country undertake some projects.

“Contrary to Section 71 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915) our review of debtors’ records at the Taxpayer Service Centre (TSC), Asokwa disclosed that 37 companies, business entities and private individuals owed the State taxes totalling GH¢2,116,156.64 between the period June 2020 and May 2021,” part of the Auditor General’s report reads.

The Auditor General in his recommendation has charged the Head of the TSC and Compliance Enforcement and Debt Management (CEDM) to step up efforts to collect the outstanding debts from all the defaulters.

Meanwhile, several other tax defaulters were cited by the Auditor General.

In Ashtown, also in the Ashanti Region, the Auditor General said 134 out of 171 Business Entities owed the Ghana Revenue Authority a total amount of GH¢1,709,502.63 in respect of corporate taxes for the 2019 and 2020 assessment years.

The District Manager of GRA has been directed to ensure recovery of all the outstanding tax revenues owed to the State.