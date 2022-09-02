Powerful forces are eager to see important initiatives of my government cancelled – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says there are powerful forces at play to see him fail.

According to him, he is aware people want many of the initiatives of his government to be cancelled including the Free Senior High School programme.

Speaking to officials of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) when they paid a visit to him at the Jubilee House, H.E Akufo-Addo said regardless of what these powerful forces want, he is focused on keeping the initiatives running for the benefit of society.

“There are some who are eager to curtail some of these important initiatives like the free Senior High Schools policy. Powerful forces in the society that are against it and insisting that education should be what your parents can afford, [they want parents] to contribute to pay for education, same at the tertiary level but I have a different view, it is a public good, the benefits to the society are obvious,” the President said.

During the engagement, President Akufo-Addo noted that there needs to be a broader conversation on the Free SHS programme.

This came after several calls were made for the programme to be reviewed to address the many challenges confronting it.

“One of the things people are calling for is a review of free SHS. I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development, and therefore also on our budgetary and public sector contributions to national education,” President Akufo-Addo said.