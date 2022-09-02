Vivo Energy supports Ashanti Regional Security Council

Vivo Energy on Wednesday presented 500 litres of fuel to the Ashanti Regional Security Council to support and enhance security in the region.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, who received the presentation on behalf of the Regional Security Council, commended Vivo Energy for the gesture.

He stated that the region's central location, combined with its size and transit region, means that "security challenges are very high," requiring the need to constantly patrol the Region's various entry points.

On her part, the Corporate Communication Manager of Vivo Energy, Shirley Tony Kum, who made the presentation on behalf of Vivo Energy, said the company came to the aid of REGSEC, owing to the long-standing relationship that exists between the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and the company.

She said the progress of every organization was dependent on the security of the environment, hence the gesture.

"We are supporting this because we believe proper and enhanced security remains key in every development and that we are committed to supporting any action that will improve the security of the environment through which our business also thrives," she added.