Akufo-Addo begins a two-day tour of Central Region today

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to tour the Central Region this weekend.

The President in the last few months has embarked on several tours to various regions.

Today in a post on his Twitter page, the President says his next stop is the Central Region.

From the post, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is starting his tour of the Central Region today, September 2, 2022.

The President will later on Saturday, September 3, continue and conclude his tour of the region.

“I will be touring the Central Region today and tomorrow. There will be a live coverage of the tour,” a post on the Twitter page of President Akufo-Addo reads.

While on his tour, the President will pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Awutu Bereku. He will subsequently inspect work on the ongoing Court Complex building at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District.

President Akufo-Addo will also cut sod for the construction of the Kasoa to Awutu Bawjiase Road.