Free SHS: Instruct Education Minister to initiate process for broader conversation– Clement Apaak to Akufo-Addo

02.09.2022 LISTEN

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) welcomes President Akufo-Addo’s call for a conversation on the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

President Akufo-Addo during a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the Jubilee House, admitted that there is a need for the policy to be discussed.

“One of the things people are calling for is a review of free SHS. I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development, and therefore also on our budgetary and public sector contributions to national education,” President Akufo-Addo said.

This came after several calls were made for the programme to be reviewed to address the many challenges confronting it.

Reacting to the pronouncement in an interview with Citi News, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak said it is the view of the NDC that broader consultation on the Free SHS policy will make it better.

“It is our solemn believe that such a process will lead to the betterment of the Programme so we welcome the pronouncement by the president,” he said.

He further charged President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency instruct the Minister of Education to initiate the process for the broader consultation on the Free SHS programme.

“We urge him not to waste any more time. He should go on to instruct or direct the Minister of Education to initiate the processes so that we know the manner, form, and shape within which the review or the conversation is going to take place and we are ready and prepared to attempt like many other stakeholders to give our opinion about what ought to be done so that we can maximize the benefits of the Programme,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared.