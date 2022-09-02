Bono-East House of Chiefs appeal to Akufo-Addo for restoration of Police Operations in Nkoransa

The Bono East Regional House of Chiefs has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to direct the Ghana Police Service to restore police operations in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V, made the call when he led a delegation of “Nananom” to pay a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House.

The Chief said for the past four months, the Police had withdrawn its operations from the Nkoranza Municipality due to some misunderstanding between the Police and section of the youth following the death of a native of the town.

Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V said the absence of Police operations in the municipality had led to the increase in criminal activities which had disrupted economic activities in that part of the country.

“Traders are afraid to go to Nkoranza to do business and this is causing huge losses to farmers as their products are left to rot on their farms. Public servants and the general public live in a state of fear. We, therefore, appeal to you to call the police administration to restore police services in the Nkoranza Municipality,” the President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs said.

The Nkoranza Chiefs also solicited for government’s support for the commercial rice production agenda.

According to Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V, “the strategy of the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council is anchored on the President’s vision to modernize agriculture to improve productivity and increase the income of our farmers.”

“Nananom have agreed to release the rice valleys for this rice production. We need your support in realizing this objective as it has the potential to employ most of our youth, reduce rice importation and transform the existing rice production practices in the region,” Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V said.

However, President Akufo-Addo, said his recent briefing from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, had said all Police operations had not been suspended, except for charge office services.

“It is not the case that police services have been withdrawn completely from Nkoranza. According to the IGP, it is charge office duties in Nkoranza that have been withdrawn, that us, if you have an issue, instead of making a report there, you have to make a report in the adjourning community,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo called on the Chiefs and Elders of Nkoranza to address the issue of the youth who takes the law into their own hands and attack police facilities and establishments in the Nkoranza Municipality.

“What we want is that as soon as possible, we can have the police begin normal operations in Nkoranza. Attacking the Police station does not benefit anybody. Speak to the youth not to take the law into their own hands when tempers rise over issues in the region,” Akufo-Addo noted.

President Akufo-Addo also indicated that the Minister for Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Osei Akoto, had briefed him on the viability of rice production in that part of the country.

He assured Nananom of the government’s support to increase rice production in the Bono East region.