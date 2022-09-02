UW/R: 20year old man arrested for killing mother, sister and landlord's wife

02.09.2022 LISTEN

A young man is standing trial for allegedly murdering three women at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, August 28, and has since been in police custody.

“The Upper West Regional Police Command on 28th August 2022 arrested 20-year-old suspect Anthony Yengbor for the murder of his mother and two others as well as causing harm to an eight months old baby at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa,” a statement issued by the Police has said.

According to a police statement, the suspect allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother, his landlord's wife, his sister, and her eight (8) month old son.

The victims who were found in a critical condition were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Jirapa for medical attention.

The three women were, unfortunately, pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the eighth-month-old baby survived and is receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital.

On Tuesday, August 30, the accused person, Anthony Yengbor was arraigned before the Jirapa Magistrate Court where he was remanded into prison custody to reappear on September 19, 2022.

Find more in the police statement below: