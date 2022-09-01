150 farmers benefit from mango and coconut seedlings

The Tree Crop Development Authority T.C.D.A through the Atebubu-Amantin municipal directorate of the Department of Agriculture has donated a total of 10,000 mango and 3,100 coconut seedlings to about 150 interested farmers in the municipality.

At a short presentation ceremony in Atebubu, the municipal director for agriculture, Mr. Stephen Aidoo disclosed that the primary objective of the T.C.D.A is to diversify cash crop production taking into consideration crops of comparative advantage to individual districts.

He said the seedlings which are improved varieties will take between 2 to 3 years to start bearing fruits adding that this also holds the key to the improvement in incomes of beneficiaries and their families and for that matter their living standards.

Making the presentation, Hon. Najat Ibrahim the Presiding Member of the assembly who stood in for the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said it is in recognition of the key role of agriculture in national development that government is making the investments referring to some forty women from the municipality who also benefitted from a poultry production and breed improvement intervention under the Savanna Investment Programme SIP weeks earlier.

She urged beneficiaries to take good care of the seedling so that the objectives of the T.C.D.A will be realized for the benefit of both individual farmers and the country at large.

Whiles expressing his gratitude to government for the support, the municipal chief farmer, Mr. Yusif Bunbas who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries reminded authorities of the cattle herdsmen menace since that has the singular potential of bringing all efforts to nought.

Present were Hons. Akrasi Emmanuel and Sakibu Salifu both members of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly.