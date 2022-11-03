The Effutu Dream: Afenyo-Markin boosts access to health care with unmatched projects

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has brought massive relief to his people with various health projects.

Since winning the Effutu Constituency seat, the lawmaker has embarked on a number of projects relating to education, security, health, and others.

Afenyo-Markin has embarked on projects to take quality healthcare to the doorsteps of his constituents.

The MP has renovated and donated hospital equipment for the Neenyi Amankosam III Clinic at New Winneba.

It was started by the former administration but abandoned for seven years. Through his efforts, the facility has been commissioned and in use.

Through the sole effort of the MP, the Effutu Municipal Hospital’s theatre has been expanded. Municipal Hospital's maternity ward has also been renovated.

Besides that, a mother’s hostel at the Municipal Hospital has been renovated plus a donation of one ambulance to the hospital.

He has also completed the construction of a New Neo-natal Clinic at Effutu Municipal Hospital's Children's ward and commissioned it for use.

At Ekroful under the Nsueayir Electoral Area, there is currently ongoing construction of a Policlinic to serve other communities to ensure people do not travel far when in need of health care.

In addition, there is the ongoing construction of a children’s hospital at Gyengyenadze.

The project which started last year will become the first of its kind once completed.

Other health interventions by the parliamentarian are the payment of medical bills for thousands of patients as well as the donation of 50 hospital beds.

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has also registered NHIS cards for over 10,000 people in the Effutu Constituency.

The massive projects the MP is embarking in health give the country a massive boost towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 which focuses on good health and well-being.

List of health interventions carried out by Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin:

1. One Ambulance to the Municipal Hospital

2. Expansion of Municipal Hospital's Theater

3. Renovation of Municipal Hospital's maternity ward.

4. Mothers' hostel at Municipal Hospital.

5. Donation of hospital equipment to Essuekyir CHIPS compound.

8. Medical bills' support to thousands of patients.

9. Over 10,000 NHIS cards to Effutu's constituents.

10. 50 electrical hospital beds donated.

11. New Neo-natal Clinic at Effutu Municipal Hospital's Children's ward commissioned.

12. Children's Hospital (Ongoing)

CHIPS Compounds:

1. CHIP Compound 100% completed and commissioned at Wonsom.

2. Health Centre at Gyahadze completed and commissioned

3. Akosua Village - Commissioned

4. Warabeba - completed

5. Ansaful commissioned

6. Atekyedo commissioned

7. New Winneba completed and commissioned

8. Kojo Beedu South commissioned

9. Polyclinic- ongoing at Ekroful