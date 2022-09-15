The Effutu Dream: Afenyo-Markin improves reading culture with 13 completed, furnished libraries; others under construction

To ensure children in his constituency are not left out in his share of the development projects, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin embarked on a project to improve the reading culture among school children in his constituency.

The lawmaker has constructed and furnished thirteen (13) library facilities in the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region with his own resources, the first of its kind.

A tour by ModernGhana Team of the Effutu Constituency can confirm that all 13 libraries are being used and managed by the Ghana Library Authority.

In addition to the 13 completed library projects scattered across the Effutu Constituency, there are four library projects currently ongoing and at different stages of completion.

During a tour of the Effutu Constituency, the team observed that the libraries were busy with school children engaging in reading activities.

The team visited the Ateitu Library located in New Winneba. The facility has been named after Captain (RTD) S.K. Armah, an illustrious son of the area who has also contributed to the development of the area. The team also visited Akosua Village Library where school children were busily engaged and beaming with smiles when they saw the News Team.

From there, the team drove to surrounding communities. At Ansaful, a library facility that has been constructed and commissioned by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin also in use. Both Gyengyenadze and Atekyedo communities have not been left out. They each have a library.

List of all library projects in Effutu Constituency the team visited

1. Wonsom completed and commissioned

2. Ansaful completed and commissioned

3. Gyengyenadze completed and commissioned

4. Atekyedo completed and commissioned

5. UNIPRA South completed and commissioned

6. NVTI ICT Library completed and commissioned

7. New Winneba Library completed and commissioned

8. Ateitu Library completed and commissioned

9. Osobonpanyin Library completed and commissioned

10. Abasraba Central Library completed and commissioned

11. Essuekyire Library completed and commissioned

12. Akosua Village Library completed and commissioned

13. Ekroful Library completed and commissioned

14. Kojo Beedu South Library Ongoing

15. Gyahadze Library ongoing

16. Low cost Library ongoing

17. Alata Kokwado Library ongoing

WATCH a short video documentary of all the library projects here:

Ongoing library project at Gyahahze

Alata Kokwado Library and community centre ongoing

Besides the libraries, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has constructed an ICT and Fashion Training Centre at the Winneba Vocational Institute.

Following his tradition of naming his completed projects after people in the Effutu Constituency he believe have paid their due, the MP has named the facilities at Winneba Vocational Institute after former MCE, Nii Commey Abbey.

Accordingly, the facility is called the Hon. Nii Commey Abbey ICT, Library and Fashion Training Centre. The centre was commissioned early this year in January. It was handed over to the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) and has since been in use.

The facility has an ICT laboratory, library, fashion training workshop, classroom and two study pavilions.

In addition to all the aforementioned strides being made to education, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has also constructed JHS blocks for basic schools at Ansaful and Atekyedo. This is helping to save school children from trekking miles to other communities.

The MP says he remains poised to make additional investments in education to help school children receive the best of education and care in his constituency.

Under the Effutu dream, the MP has distributed about 1,000 laptops each to newly posted teachers in the public and private schools in the constituency. The vision birthed the “The Effutu Dream” launched in February 2020 to ensure total transformation of every aspect of the constituency.

"These are all geared towards helping the government of Ghana achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 which focused on quality education for all.

“It is now the time for Effutu to expand its facilities so that anyone coming to Central Region will say, Effutu is the gateway to Central Region,” the MP told the News Team after the whole day tour of the constituency.