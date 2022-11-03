The Effutu Dream: Afenyo Markin builds high court complex; story buildings for NHIA, Fire Service and GRA

The Effutu Constituency in the Central Region is seeing unprecedented development, all thanks to the work of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s sole ambition has been to bring development to the constituency while making the livelihood of his people better.

Besides many projects that have been completed by the Parliamentarian who doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, he is currently embarking on a number of projects that will improve the lives of constituents.

After a tour of the Constituency, ModernGhana News can report that there is an ongoing construction of a Court Complex.

Even before the new court complex is completed, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has renovated the old court building located at Winneba to a befitting status.

The new one-storey court complex is being constructed at Gyengyenadze, a community in Winneba.

At the site where the court complex is ongoing, there are also ongoing projects for a new Fire Service Station, a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office, and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) office.

Strategically, the sites for all these projects are close to an estate that is already boosting the economy of activities of Gyengyenadze and the entire Effutu Constituency.

Once the projects are completed, the estate which was developed solely by Hon. Afenyo-Markin will be on hand to provide necessary accommodation for public servants that will be working in the courts, the NHIS and GRA offices.

With these and the many more developmental projects being undertaken by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, it is no surprise he was named the Best Majority MP for 2021 by FAKS Investigative Services.