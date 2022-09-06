The Effutu Dream: How Afenyo Markin unites feuding Asafo groups with iconic Unity Square

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has had his name written in the history books of his constituency after uniting the two feuding Asafo groups of Simpa.

This is evident in the iconic Unity Square which has become a symbol to be cherished by the two groups now focused on a collective goal to lift the flag of Simpa high.

The Unity Square is a multi-purpose centre in Winneba located at the popular Y-intersection which is the gateway to the older southern half of Simpa in the Central Region.

Despite being called a square, the edifice comes in a Y shape of the intersection forming a triangular shape just around the only traffic light in the town.

The Unity Monument [statue], depicts three men. There are two men standing and the other kneeling while in the process of collectively erecting the flag of Simpa.

The story behind the monument is that each of the two men standing represents one of the two Asafo companies, while the third represents a mediator assisting the leaders of the two factions to raise the flag of Simpa high.

In the past, the two Asafo groups were not seeing eye to eye, especially during the Aboakyir festival. But thanks to the intervention of Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, the feuding Asafo groups are now united more than ever.

The statue thus projects a simple dual narrative of living in peace and unity on one part and unity in development on the other.

The Square is one of the aesthetic transformations of the landscape of Effutu that have been undertaken for Effutuman through the initiative of the Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the Art Department of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The Unity squad which is part of Afenyo-Markin's ‘Effutu Dream Project’ was commissioned in 2018 to enhance the beautification of the landscape in Winneba to attract people to the area, improve tourism and more importantly, promote peace and unity among the people of Simpa.

During a tour of the entire constituency including villages to have a bird's eye view of the numerous projects, the ModernGhana's News Team learnt from the interaction with some residents that Afenyo Markin dream was to position Effutu as the best place to live, work, visit for tourism and invest in Ghana.

There is no doubt that Unity Square which was unveiled by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 has enhanced the beautification of the landscape of Winneba. It has also attracted people to the area, improve tourism and more importantly, promote peace and unity among the people of Simpa.

Aside the beautification of the town, the Unity Square and Monument are projected as the permanent conflict resolution symbol and hope for unity in Simpa.

Another beautification project that attracts people to the constituency is the Osimpam Heritage Centre. Located in the heart of Alata Kokwoado Electoral Area, the centre tells the story of the Effutu people and their rich history. This monument tells a story about the “Abowakyer” Deer Hunt Festival of the people of Osimpam. The statute further explains the unity of the two soldiers from each of the two Asafo Companies holding the deer for the annual sacrifice.

The Osimpam Heritage Center in Winneba is a tourist centre. The Centre would better tell the story of Effutu' emancipation, the cultural struggle: the journey from Timbuktu to Simpa the present home. The history, culture and traditions of the people of Effutu are told and explained better with images.

The facility has a restaurant that serves both local and continental dishes to tourists.