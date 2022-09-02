Midwifery School reminds Akufo-Addo of promise to provide school bus

Mrs Joyce Ohene, the Principal of the Presbyterian Midwifery Training School at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, has reminded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfil his promise of providing a bus for the school.

She said the school needed the bus urgently to facilitate students's movement for practical and other clinical outreaches.

Mrs Ohene said President Akufo-Addo gave the promise in August, last year, when he inaugurated the new Administration Block of the school.

During a visit by Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament of the area, as part of her four-day working tour of the constituency, Mrs Ohene explained the school was fast growing with a current student population of 200.

She appealed for a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre with ancillary facilities and student beds for the hostels.

She expressed worry over the obsolete computers at the dilapidated ICT laboratory, which were ineffective for the student's licensing examination, adding that the school compound also ought to be paved to control flooding.

Mrs Ohene, however, commended the Government for its support and called for expansion of educational facilities to position the school well to admit more students.

Dr Prempeh, on her part, advised the students to concentrate on their studies and use their mobile phones for research work instead of using social media for unproductive activities.

She said discipline remained the hallmark for academic excellence, and advised the students to be apt, open-minded, learn hard and make their parents proud.

Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing, said nursing and midwifery were noble professions and, therefore, urged the students to eschew unhealthy lifestyles that could expose the profession to public ridicule.

She promised to ensure the Government would provide the school bus but advised the management to write officially to the Presidency to enable her to follow up.

GNA