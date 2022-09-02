Court orders State to serve Barker-Vormawor with hearing notice 

An Accra High Court has ordered the State to ensure that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer, committed for treason felony, is served with hearing for trial to commence.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, adjourned the matter to October 13, 2022.

When the case was called today, Thursday, September 01, 2022, Ms Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney, said the accused knew he was to come to court today but did not.

According to the Senior State Attorney, she had been trying to reach the accused without success.

“We will inform the investigator to alert him on the hearing notice.”

The State had committed the legal practitioner to stand trial on two counts of treason felony.

Barker-Vormawor, who is also the Convenor of Fix the Country, was on bail after a Tema District Court declined him one.

He had allegedly in February this year, in a social media post, threatened to stage a coup in Ghana if the Electronic Levy (E-levy) bill was passed.

A Police statement indicated that the lawyer's post contained “a clear statement of intent with possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic.”

GNA