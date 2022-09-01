Akufo-Addo and most of his appointed would've been arrested if Ghana has solid democracy — Oliver Vormawor

Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the # FixTheCountry Movement has lambasted the NPP government for the rising levels of corruption in the country and the recent revelations in the 2021 Auditor General's report.

The lawyer believes that if systems in Ghana were effective, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and some of his appointees would have been imprisoned by now.

He explained his reasoning in a Facebook post today, September 1, spotted by Modernghana News, alleging that the president and some of his government appointees have stolen from the country's coffers.

According to Oliver, the misdeeds of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government outnumber those who even led to the overthrow of the first (Dr. Kwame Nkrumah) and third (Dr. Hilla Limann) Republican Constitutions.

He wants Akufo-Addo to be impeached.

“In a functioning democracy, Nana Addo and several of his appointees will see the inside of a jail cell for the immoral levels of theft we are witnessing,” he wrote.

He continues “Nkrumah & Limann were overthrown for less!”