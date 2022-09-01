NDC Lawyers charge gov’t to address economic hardship to protect Ghana's peace, security

Lawyers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed concern about the economic hardships in Ghana.

After its Annual NDC Lawyers' Conference held at Aqua Safari, Ada over the past weekend, the lawyers are calling on President Akufo-Addo and his government to address the hardships to safeguard the country’s peace, security and justice delivery.

“That the current economic hardship occasioned by increasing fuel prices and high inflation rates has serious implications for Ghana's peace and security as well as justice delivery.

“The Conference is therefore calling on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to take urgent steps to address the current hardship in the country in order to safeguard our collective peace and security,” parts of a release issued by the NDC lawyers after the conference reads.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the opposition NDC have charged lawyers in the country to work diligently in fidelity only to sound legal principles without fear, even in the face of harassment and intimidation.

The conference was attended by H.E. John Dramani Mahama (Special Guest), Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata (Keynote Speaker), Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, (National Chairman), Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (General Secretary), Hon. Marietta Brew (former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice), Prof. Kwesi Botchway (Former Finance Minister), among other dignitaries.

Below is a copy of the release issued after the conference: