You claim to be patriots yet only criticize with no solutions — Gabby blasts policy advisors

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed disappointment in some 'non-partisan' policy advisors.

In the face of the current economic difficulties, Gabby believes that policy advisors have done nothing to help alleviate the situation.

He claimed in a social media post today, Thursday, September 1, spotted by Modernghana News, that these policy advisors only enjoy criticizing when things go wrong.

“We have THINKERS in this country (non-partisans) who will not produce ideas but will look out for opportunities to damn. But, they believe they are rather the patriots!” he wrote.

Gabby's post can be attributed to the current economic hardship that has caused disaffection toward the NPP government.