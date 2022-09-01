ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cable thieves plunge Kumasi into darkness

Social News Cable thieves plunge Kumasi into darkness
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some unknown cable thieves have reportedly invaded Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, with their illegal activities.

These hoodlums have started a grand operation of stealing electricity cables that are connected to the street lights in the city.

Their actions have led to several streets in the city being plunged into darkness especially at night, creating security problems.

The Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne, who confirmed the report on Abusua FM, bemoaned that the cable theft is indeed biting the city very hard.

According to him, cable theft was rampant all over Garden City but Nhyiaeso Constituency was the worst affected area.

“Yes some of the streets look dark at night due to the lack of street lights but the problem is being caused by some unknown cable thieves.

These people are mainly operating in the Nhyiaeso Constituency which is why some of the streets in that area look dark at night nowadays”.

He said Stephen Amoah aka 'Sticker', the Nhyiaeso Constituency MP, has told the KMA to use part of his common fund to replace the stolen cables.

Sam Pyne, who was speaking with Kojo Marfo, noted that the KMA has teamed up with the security agencies to arrest the cable thieves.

According to him, the arrest of the cable thieves would surely lead to Kumasi looking brighter than ever, especially during the night hours.

---DGN online

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Sanitation: Impose heavy taxes on importation of plastic or invest in biodegradable materials — Ga Mantse
01.09.2022 | Social News
Nortsu Kotoe wants GTEC to probe reports of unaccredited courses in universities
01.09.2022 | Social News
A/R: Mining Company signs MoU, drill boreholes after feud with Danso community members
01.09.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line