Sprayer apprentice jailed 10years for robbery

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a sprayer apprentice to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

Fred Agyemang popularly known as Junior denied robbing Matilda Agyapomaah of her handbag containing her personal effects and cash valued GHC2,199. 00 but he was later found culpable.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tairimah Diboro that Agyapomaah, the Complainant, is an Accounts clerk whereas Agyemang, the convict is a car sprayer apprentice.

He said both complainant and convict were neighbours at Esereso.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum said on June 01, 2021 at about 1430 hours, the complainant was returning from work and on reaching about 10 meters away from her house, she heard footsteps behind her. The Court heard that she turned and saw Agyemang who was armed with a screwdriver.

He then ordered her to surrender her ladies’ hand bag but she refused. Prosecution said the convict then attacked the complainant with the screwdriver and inflicted wounds on her right arm, head and left shoulder. Agyemang then succeeded in taking the hand bag which contained money, a mobile phone, Automated Tellers’ Machine (ATM) cards among others and bolted away with his booty.

The Court heard that on the same day, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Police, where she was issued with Police medical form and returned same duly endorsed by medical officer.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum said on June 03, 2021, the complainant led Police to the convict’s house but he was not met and on April 12, 2022, he was arrested by the Kuntanase police in connection with a different case.

The Prosecutor said he was re-arrested but denied knowledge of the offence. After investigation he was charged and put before court.

GNA