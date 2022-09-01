Ashanti Health Directorate express worry over expiring COVID-19 vaccines

Health authorities in the Ashanti Region are worried COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the region are expiring due to vaccine hesitancy.

Authorities say the region’s target of immunizing about 70 percent of its population in order to help it attain herd immunity is getting difficult to achieve due to the issue of vaccine hesitancy.

As part of efforts to reduce the worrying trend, the Ashanti regional health directorate says it has begun liaising with various organizations to help strengthen community engagement on it.

Speaking on the challenges associated with vaccine hesitancy, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, noted that although the region currently has zero cases of Covid-19, collective efforts must be put in place to ensure the region attains herd immunity in order to win the Covid-19 fight.

“If we don't take it, because it has a short shelf life, it will expire on us and sincerely, we have some vaccines expiring.

“If one vial expires, it is a concern because you know how much it takes to produce a vaccine,” he added.

Ghana has 8.2 million people fully vaccinated, with 1.7 million people receiving a booster dose in addition.

Dr. Tenkorang also confirmed that the region is currently managing three cases of monkeypox virus that have been recorded.

He says the three cases are currently being managed adequately to ensure it does not spread.

By Citi Newsroom