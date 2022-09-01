The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has disclosed that his administration wants to provide improved service to registered members.

Among the numerous targets set by the NHIA, Dr. Okoe-Boye says the current administration wants to add more packages to the health insurance scheme to benefit subscribers.

In addition to that, the NHIA has also set sight on moving from a manual system of claim payments to digital.

“We want to add more packages to health insurance scheme. We've started with childhood cancer,” Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye told Asempa FM in an interview on Thursday when he was engaged on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme.

The NHIA CEO continued, “Less than 50% of our claims payments are manual.

“I would make manual claim payments a thing of the past. I want to make everything electronic

“We want to see all our clients verified biometrically at health facilities by end of next year.”

According to Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, it is not encouraging that only 14 million Ghanaians are active subscribers of the Scheme.

He thus urged all unregistered Ghanaians or persons whose subscriptions have expired to register and renew respectively to enjoy the many packages being added to the scheme.