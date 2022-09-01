Ghana National Eggs Campaign Secretariat trains district nutrition officers on egg consumption

The National Coordinator of the Ghana National Eggs Campaign Secretariat (GNECS), Madam Comfort Kyerewaa Acheampong has encouraged Ghanaians to improve their intake of eggs due to the nutritional benefit.

Addressing Journalists in Tamale during training of nutrition officers in the Northern zone on the benefits of egg consumption, she said many in the country are still not convinced about the benefits of egg.

This according to her, necessitated the secretariat to begin vigorous campaign in 2015 to educate the citizenry on the value of taking eggs.

Madam Comfort tasked the trainees who happen to be nutrition officers at the various health centres in the region to continue with the campaign to educate their clients, stressing that, egg and health go together.

She further advised the public to buy eggs whenever they come across a seller.

The Northern Regional Nutrition Officer, Hajia Azara Amadu confirmed that the public actually doesn't eat eggs because of the perception they have about its consumption.

According to her, it's proper to eat egg daily especially for children under 5 years and pregnant women, but households rather sell them to purchase 'Ketaboys', which is not enough for good health.

Kwabena Adade Kusi, a Public Health Practioner and facilitator at the training noted that there's a myth surrounding the consumption of egg, hence the training will go a long to educate the public.