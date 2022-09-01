Breast Cancer: BCI launches 10th edition of ‘Ghana Walk for the Cure’

01.09.2022 LISTEN

The 10th edition of the ‘BCI Ghana Walk for the Cure’ was on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 launched at Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North district of the Ashanti region under the theme “Breast cancer won’t rest, why should we?”

The annual global event is organized by Breast Care International (BCI) to create awareness about breast cancer and to demystify the misconceptions and myths surrounding the disease.

It is considered as Ghana’s largest and successful awareness creation event for breast cancer.

The walk which started in Kumasi in 2011 as ‘Susan G. Komen Ghana Race for the Cure’ is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The event was chaired by the Omanhene of Tepa Traditional Council, Nana Adusei Atwenewaa Ampem I, and supported by the Queenmother of Tepa Traditional Council, Nana Agyeiwaa Paamu II.

Other dignitaries included the DCE for Ahafo Ano North District Assembly, Hon Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, National NADMO boss, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Clergy and the community.

The walk is expected to draw together people from all walks of lives, both local and international.

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, in her address noted that breast cancer should be given the much needed media attention after covid-19.

“If we do not shock the conscience of the public about this reality, we will wallow in self- deception and self- denial about this disturbing trend, as our women perish, even though cure exists.

“Breast cancer statistics would remain a scar on our conscience, if we do not collectively fight the condition as a National disaster, and a developmental issue. It is not only a public health issue,” she stated.

Dr Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals stated “breasts cancer cases are more predominantly in rural areas where low education levels, poverty and ignorance, combine to deepen wrongly-held notions about causes and treatment of the disease, hence the need for more education at these areas.”

The Queenmother of Tepa Traditional Council, Nana Agyeiwaa Paamu II, in her speech assured that she will use her position to champion the education of breast cancer in the area to improve the health beings of women.

“I will encourage all women to join the walk as we seek to bring more education on breast cancer which is killing women. The disease is curable and preventable only when we resort to frequent medical screening to know our status,” she added.

The DCE for Ahafo Ano North District Assembly, Hon Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, thanked BCI Team led by Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai to create awareness of breast cancer in the district, and believed that it will go a long way to help women know their breast cancer statuses.

She used the opportunity to advise women not to resort to traditional medicine or self medication in treating breast cancer, but rather seek medical advice from health experts, before it gets out of hand.