A/R: Mining Company signs MoU, drill boreholes after feud with Danso community members

01.09.2022 LISTEN

Carlie Mining Company Limited, owned by one Ebenezer Asante has drilled boreholes for residents of Danso, a mining community in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The mining company led by its Project Director, Mr. George Arthur has also promised more developmental projects to the community even before they start operations.

The establishment of the borehole comes after the chiefs and opinion leaders in the area advocated for potable drinking water for deprived communities.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Fox FM, Nana Kyei Ababio, the Odikro of the Danso community lamented how deprived communities were prone to waterborne diseases due to the unavailability of potable drinking water.

He also said most deprived communities were faced with multifaceted problems such as dilapidated school buildings, poor road networks, lack of market for farm products, and teenage pregnancy, among others.

Responding to their plight, Mr. George Arthur also assured the community who are elated by the presence of the mining company their rapid response to alleviate their problems.

"Carlie Mining has its main focus on how to support and advocate for people in the deprived communities in Ghana to come out of their plights.

"Over the years, we've been providing lifeline programs, donations, and activities to help deprived rural communities in the country in terms of education, women empowerment, teenage pregnancy, water and sanitation, youth development, general rural development, and agriculture," he added.

Mr. George Arthur, however, called on other mining companies to help other communities with similar situations.