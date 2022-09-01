Believe me, unre-registered SIM cards will not be expensive this month as Ursula Owusu claims — Sam George

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful extended the SIM re-registration deadline to September 30, she added that SIM cards that are not registered after August will be expensive to use.

The Minister even added at the press conference on Sunday, July 31 that such SIM cards would be barred from using services such as voice and data.

“It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data,” she noted.

She added that “It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs.”

In reaction, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram constituency, Samuel Nartey George has argued that the Minister's threat should be ignored.

The lawmaker stated in a tweet with an excerpt of the Minister's speech on Twitter, sighted by Modernghana News indicating that it is simply a failed threat.

“I can RELUCTANTLY & CONFIDENTLY state that the threat that you would pay more for telecoms services after today if you haven't registered your SIM card has fallen flat,” he challenged.

He added, “that said, if you have the opportunity, go and register for your Ghana Card and the SIM card. Cheers.”