01.09.2022 Headlines

E/R: Feeder Roads owe contractors over GHS200 million – Auditor General’s report reveals

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
01.09.2022 LISTEN

The Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Department of Feeder Roads in Koforidua in the Eastern Region is indebted to several contractors.

President Akufo-Addo’s government declared this year as the 'Year of Roads' with a focus on infrastructure development.

In line with that, the government has carried out several road projects in various regions across the country.

The Auditor General has uncovered that contractors are owed by the Department of Feeder Roads in Koforidua to the tune of GHS200,343,692.00

“Our review of contract records revealed that the Department owed 147 contractors a total amount of GH¢200,343,692.92 as at 31 May 2021,” parts of a report released by the Auditor General noted.

This indebtedness to contractors often leads to delays in the construction of roads, the 2021 report opined.

In recommendation, the Auditor General has directed the Director of Feeder Roads to get money from the Ministry in charge of Finance and ensure the contractors are paid.

“We recommended that the Director of Feeder Roads should liaise with Ministry of Finance for release of funds to settle the outstanding amount of GH¢200,343,692.92 due the contractors,” the Auditor General adds.

