Bono Region records two more Monkeypox cases, caseload now five

The Bono Region has recorded two more cases of Monkeypox.

This pushes the cases to five in the region.

The Ghana Health Service in the Bono Region says it is still monitoring the cases in the districts that have recorded the Monkepox cases so far.

The five cases were detected from 14 suspected cases in six districts in the region.

“The advice that I have for the inhabitants of the Bono Region is that monkeypox is with us. You don't have to travel outside the Bono Region to get the disease. We still have to take the safety precautions seriously,” Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director in charge of Public Health in the Bono Region, said to Citi News.

The Bono Region has also begun the immunisation of children below the age of five in the National Polio exercise, which starts today, September 1, 2022.

Amma Gyankomah Asirifi, the Bono Regional Health Promotion Officer at the Ghana Health Service, said their target is to reach over 246,000 children below the age of five.

“It is very important we dose our children so that it prevents them from being infected,” she said.

