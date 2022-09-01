Arrest, recover from former Feeder Roads Accountant Adam Alhassan for illegally withdrawing GHS19,000 —Auditor General

01.09.2022 LISTEN

The Auditor General has charged the management of the Department of Feeder Roads in Accra to report and have former accountant Adam Alhassan arrested by the Police.

In the Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021, it has revealed that the former accountant withdrew monies to the tune of GHS19,000 without authorisation.

“Regulation 82 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 requires that, a payment by a covered entity should be accompanied with a payment voucher authorised by the head of accounts and approved by the Principal Spending Officer.

“Contrary to the above provision, we noted that between the period October 2020 and January 2021, the former Accountant of the Department of Feeder Roads, Adam Alhassan illegitimately withdrew monies on four occasions totalling GH¢19,000.00 from Bank of Ghana Account Number 1018631538045 without the authorisation of the Regional Manager and the substantive Accountant,” part of the Auditor General’s Report has said.

To ensure the money is retrieved, the Auditor General has charged the Regional manager for the Department of Feeder Roads in Accra to ensure Adam Alhassan is arrested by the Police and made to cough up the money.

“We recommended that the Regional Manager, Kobena Bentuo should report to the Ghana Police for the arrest and recovery of the amount of GH¢19,000.00 from Adam Alhassan, failing which the Regional Manager should be held liable,” the Auditor General noted.