Recover over GHS446,000 debt from GCB, Fidelity Bank, other banks —Auditor General orders Korle-Bu hospital

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Auditor General has revealed that 13 banks in the country are owing the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to the tune of GHS446,966.

The banks include the Ghana Commercial Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic Bank, Zenith Bank, Universal Merchant Bank, ABSA Bank, FNB Bank, Agriculture Development Bank, and Société Générale.

According to the Auditor General’s report, these banks are owing the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital outstanding ground rent.

“Contrary to Regulation 46 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) we noted that, 13 Banks operating Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) failed to pay ground rent amounting to GH¢446,965.52 to the Hospital for the period January 2019 to December 2020,” part of the Auditor General’s Report reads.

In its recommendation, the Auditor-General has asked the Chief Executive Officer at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital to go after the banks using legal means to ensure they pay their debts.

“We recommended that the Chief Executive Officer should ensure the Director of Finance use every legitimate means to recover the total amount from the Banks,” the 2021 Auditor General report emphasized.

