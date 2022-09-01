Eduwatch calls for legal action against tertiary institutions running unaccredited course

Tertiary institutions running unaccredited courses should be made to pay for putting the academic lives of students into jeopardy, this is the call of Mr. Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch Africa).

This comes after the Auditor General’s report for the year ending December 2021 cited top Universities in the country including the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology for running courses that are not accredited.

For KNUST, the report said the tertiary institution has just 61 of 360 courses accredited.

Reacting to the shocking revelation, Mr. Kofi Asare urged the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to take on the two universities.

He proposes that any university found to be running unaccredited courses should be dragged to court.

“What I think should be done is that GTEC should begin to sue the institutions. I want to see a more vibrant GTEC going to court and suing the institutions.

“We have a situation at hand that has been legislated but we are still having the sphere of some institutions not helping us to reform the system,” the Eduwatch Africa Director bemoaned.

In his view, universities running unaccredited courses put the future of students at great risk and must be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

“You actually put the academic lives of students into jeopardy because there are people who go to those schools, finish, get scholarships into foreign institutions for them to write to NAB to find out that the program or course the prospective student studied was not accredited,” Mr. Asare added.

In his report, the Auditor General charged all tertiary institutions to see to it that courses run are accredited.