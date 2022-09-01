ModernGhana logo
'Wonders shall never end' — Koku Anyidoho reacts after some NDC MPs thank Akufo-Addo for development in their areas

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, has expressed shock after some minority MPs stormed the Jubilee House to thank Akufo-Akufo for development in their area.

He expressed his surprise, saying "wonders shall never cease" if opposition MPs could ever appreciate Akufo-Addo.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News, Mr. Anyidoho emphasized that the move has vindicated him and the Atta Mills Institute.

He stressed that the NDC saw him as a traitor after appreciating the President for helping to renovate the Asomdwoe Park (the final resting place for the late H.E Prof. John Evans Atta Mills).

“Wonders shall never cease! Yet it is a crime for Koku Anyidoho and Atta-Mills Institute to thank the same President Akufo-Addo for building Asomdwee Park. Surely, vindication lies in the womb of Time,” his tweet reads.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been at loggerheads with members of the NDC, particularly after collaborating with the President to plan and celebrate Prof. Mills' 10th-anniversary without consulting the family of the late President and the party.

This explains his surprise when he saw some Members of Parliament like the MP for Nkronza North, Joseph Kwasi Mensah; Pru East, Kwabena Donkor; Sene West, Kwame Twumasi Ampofo and others were part of a delegation from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs which paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo.

Their visit was to thank the President for the creation of the Bono East region.

