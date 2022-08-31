Stratcomm Africa marks 10th edition of the Ghana Garden Flower Show from August 31

Stratcomm Africa’s innovative and internationally recognized initiative, the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, and its flagship event, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show is celebrating 10 years of promoting a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and more Beautiful Ghana.

The Grand opening of the 10th-anniversary edition of the Ghana Garden Flower Show will take place on 31st August 2022 at 4:00pm at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The theme for the tenth anniversary edition, "Growth Unleashed", speaks both to the initiative’s growth so far and to the potential that remains to be unleashed in Ghana with respect to floriculture and horticulture. Over the years, many floriculture and horticulture businesses have been born through the Show and many businesses associated with the Show have seen tremendous growth.

The Show started with 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors in its first edition and has seen so much growth over the years that in 2021, it had over 140 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors. The public continue to appreciate the environmental and commercial benefit of the floriculture and horticulture industry through the activities of the show and the movement.

The Show creates the platform for members of the movement to promote/showcase their businesses in the Floriculture and Horticulture industry and also build capacity for business growth. The Show’s inter-related activities- Exhibitions, Conferences, Masterclasses and Workshops -have been unearthing job opportunities in Floriculture and Horticulture for Ghana’s youth to take up.

Ms. Esther A N Cobbah, the CEO of Stratcomm Africa, and Convener of the Movement says, “As we celebrate this 10th anniversary, we say Ayekoo and thank you to all who have contributed to bringing us this far _our cherished exhibitors, speakers, sponsors, the and the numerous visitors over the years. The media have also provided invaluable support Stratcomm Africa is really pleased to be employing our expertise in communication to generate awareness among Ghanaians about available natural resources for livelihood enhancement and national development, and, thus, to promote and contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Ms. Cobbah further added, “This 10th Anniversary commemoration is an occasion for intensifying our collaboration with partners to unleash the huge potential we see for benefits to individuals, communities and the country from floriculture and horticulture.”

This year, the show brings many activities for adults and children. After the opening day, daily masterclasses for both adults and children, start from Thursday 1st September to Sunday 4th September 2022, from 11am – 2:00pm.

Some exciting topics to be treated by experienced industry experts include:

Starting and managing farms in floriculture/ horticulture.

Little is much; Home Gardening in small spaces (a mix of flowers and vegetables)

Floriculture and horticulture for a wealthier Ghana- Understanding the Industry value chain.

Caring for orchids

Basic Flower decor- creating unique bouquets for the home.

A healthier Ghana- Wellness from your own Garden with Herbs and spices.

Little Hands grow big things.

Other exciting activities of the 10th anniversary Show are; Karaoke Night (Thursday, 6pm), Green to Riches Youth Conference on (Friday, 3pm), Movie Night (Friday, 6pm), Children’s Playground and education center (Daily 10 am to 5pm), Fashion Show (Saturday, 6pm), Israeli Green Innovation Challenge (Sunday, 3pm) and Closing ceremony (Sunday)