73% of Ghanaians are dissatisfied with performance of MMDAs over the last five years — CDD-Ghana

The Center for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has revealed how Ghanaians rated the performance of Metropolitan, Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) over the last five years.

According to the CDD's reports, their recent interactions with Ghanaians revealed a 73% disappointment in the performance of the MMDAs.

Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, explained at the start of a two-day multi-stakeholder conference on Local Government Reforms at Labadi Beach in Accra that the dissatisfaction is particularly about the performance of the MMDAs in revenue mobilization.

According to him, 9 out of 10 Ghanaians are not satisfied with the lack of financial accountability by the MMDAs to them, and 7 out of 10 Ghanaians, according to the survey, believe that the current local government system has failed over the past five years.

“Most Ghanaians (73%) are largely dissatisfied with how MMDAs have dealt with development challenges in their communities over the past 5 years. In general, Ghanaians rated MMDA's performance in service delivery and revenue mobilization over the past 5 years negatively as "very or fairly badly."

"An overwhelming majority of Ghanaians (9 in 10 respondents) say MMDAs lack financial accountability and efficiency in the usage of the district assembly common fund (and internally generated revenue (IGR); between 7 in 10 of Ghanaians believe MMDAs have for the past 5 years performed "very or fairly badly" in promoting participatory governance," he stated.

CDD, in collaboration with IDEC, CSOs and other stakeholders is currently holding a conference that began today, August 31 and will conclude on Thursday, September 1 to discuss the need to amend Article 55 (3) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

If passed, this amendment will seek to introduce multi-party competition in local government elections, whereas an amendment to Ghana's constitution's Article 243 (1) would have allowed for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).