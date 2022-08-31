Conservation of real life a key to landscape approaches for nature

The fast degrading of the natural landscape globally is becoming a threat to humanity as most developing countries prefer short term over long term sustainability. Unminding is the natural world and it has to stop if the trend must be reversed.

This was disclosed on the side-lines of Collaborating to Operationalize Landscape Approaches for Nature, Development, and Sustainability (COLANDS)’s workshop held in Bolgatanga, by a Professor of tropical Forestry, Terry Sunderland at the University of British Columbia and a senior associate for the Centre of International Forestry Research (CIFR), in an interview with our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti in Bolgatanga.

The aim of the project was to balance and improved local livelihoods with sustainable landscape management by supporting collaborative decision making, and conflict resolution processes. The workshop was sponsored by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety of Germany (BMUB funded COLANDS project).

Prof Sunderland explained that the problem is mainly the appropriate institutions such as Forestry Commission, Wildlife Division Mining, Agricultural Forestry private and local institutions that are supposed to be much more concerned about landscape conservation. He said they all depend on likelihood but appear to be working in isolation.

The Upper East Regional Manager, Wildlife Division (WD) of the Forestry Commission (FC) Joseph Binlinla explained the relevance of the COLANDS workshop vis-a-vis conserving natural resources. He noted that the bottom-up approach in handling the country’s natural resources is key, unlike the situation where only state institutions, solely manage natural resources leaving much to be desired.

Mr. Binlinl added that stakeholders like Traditional Authorities, communities and interest groups, strengthen the collaborative efforts of natural resources management and use on sustainable bases for generations to also come and benefit from the echo system and the ecological services.

The project seeks to address the major challenges across the tropics that border on land-use conflicts where agriculture, livestock (tans-humans), mining, and other production processes are in contest with environmental, social and biodiversity conservation goals, by testing landscape approach principles.

Participants were drawn from academia and key sectors of the environment.