Yara Ghana supports farmers with 20million dollar worth of free fertilisers

Yara Ghana, a subsidiary of Yara International, is supporting smallholder farmers in Ghana with 20 million dollar worth of fertilisers across the country.

The move forms part of the company's 'Grow Ghana' drive agenda, which was launched in Accra this year seeking to distribute 360,000 free bags of fertilizers to farmers during the 2022 farming season to help them increase their yields.

This was made known to thenorthernweb.com by the company's manager in charge of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Danquah Addo-Yobo during a visit to some retail Centres in Tamale.

The visit was to enable him and other officers from Yara International, to monitor how the fertilisers were being distributed at the retail Centres and how customers welcomed the support.

Speaking to thenorthernweb.com , Mr Danquah indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have compromised global access to affordable fertilizers which hinder farmers’ ability to feed their communities and threaten food security across the world.

He said the Grow Ghana project, sought to support over 100,000 farmers as well as catalyze a continent-wide commitment to grow a resilient food system and prevent hunger for 60 million people across Africa.

Mr. Danquah revealed the project is aimed to support only smallholder farmers with 1 bag of fertiliser for every 2 bags of fertiliser they buy.

He also said every farmer is entitled to a maximum of 5 bags of free fertiliser for buying 10 or more bags.

"This initiative has the potential to not only help enhance food security across Ghana but catalyze a larger, continent-wide commitment to increase the food system resilience, grow food security, and prevent hunger for 60 million African people," he said

"Yara is giving out 1 bag of fertiliser free to the farmers for every two bags they buy, in all we intend to distribute a total of 360,000 free bags of fertilisers," he said

According to him, the company is in collaboration with the African Fertilizer Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) as an implementing partner to support and monitor the initiative, and also, post-impact assessment.

He revealed that the company is working with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through their work, with the Alliance for Green Revolution (AGRA) and AFAP to provide technical support, to farmers and agri-SMEs to ensure efficient and sustainable use of the fertilizers.

Some of the farmers who spoke to thenorthernweb.com , expressed gratitude to Yara Ghana, for the support.

They also appealed to the company to extend the gesture even beyond the 2022 farming season. "We are happy for the support, you were to buy 3 bags of fertilisers, you would have paid a total of Gh¢1,350.00, but Yara Ghana says buy 2 bags, and get 1 bag free, this means, we are saving an amount of Ghc450 .00 which is a price of a bag of fertiliser sold in the market this year, so we say thank you to Yara Ghana," a farmer told this portal.

Source: Thenorthernweb.com