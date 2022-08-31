GIJ SRC Week Celebration: Excom aspirant donate items to sports commission

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, External Affairs Commissioner hopeful for the upcoming Ghana Institute of Journalism Students' Representative Council (GIJSRC) elections has extended a charitable hand to the ongoing sports competition.

He gave 30 boxes of bottled water to the SRC's sports commission.

On Wednesday, August 31, Osman donated the items at the El-Wak Sports Stadium during the second day of the SRC Week celebration sports tournament.

This, he told Modernghana News, would help reduce the cost of purchasing drinking water at all levels and serve as a motivator for players to bring out their best playing agility on the field.

“In my little way of contributing to the SRC to have a memorable week, I have been able to secure 30 boxes of water from the Ghana Water Company Limited to support students; this will help reduce the cost of involved in purchasing water for the players and supporters by all levels,” he told Modernghana’s Isaac Donkor Distinguished.

After receiving the items on behalf of the committee, Hussein, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to Osman and his team, TEAM OSMAN, for the kind gesture.

Team Osman also promised some packages for the winners of the competition.