Ahotor project: You can insult me all you want but I won’t stop supporting NDC grassroots – Duffour blasts Asiedu Nketia

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffour says he is not perturbed by attacks on him because of his Ahotor Project.

Since the start of the year, Dr. Duffour held several events for his Ahotor Project to support the grassroots of the party.

He is currently preparing to donate some equipment to party branches in the various constituencies.

Having been informed of the planned donation, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the party is highly disappointed in Dr. Kwabena Duffour's actions.

“If Dr. Duffour intends to make this donation to the party a genuine donation, he should be prepared to pass through the proper channels,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia told journalists on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual Lawyers Conference of the party.

Reacting to this and some other comments from critics, Dr. Kwabena Duffour says he will go ahead with his planned donation.

According to him, he remains resolute and will not be deterred because of insults.

“No amount of insults [and] attacks will stop me from what I want to do for you.

“I feel in me that I should help people and I am helping,” Dr. Duffour who is a former Finance Minister stated.

He noted that contrary to what people are saying, he has no plans on capitalising on the Ahotor Project for personal gains.