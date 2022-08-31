Minority calls on gov't to expedite action on stalled La General hospital

The Minority in Parliament is demanding accountability of the 680 million Euros approved by Parliament for the La General Hospital project in Accra.

The hospital was pulled down in 2020 for the construction of a new one for 680 million Euros.

However, almost two years after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the project, the site is still bare to the chagrin of residents.

The Minority has, therefore, joined residents of La Dadekotopon in calling for immediate construction of the demolished La General Hospital.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps on Wednesday during a visit by the Minority members of the Health Committee of Parliament to the project site, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Committee of Parliament, said it was time the President and the Minister for health treated the constituents fairly, health-wise.

” The Minister lied on the floor of the House, you can check the records in the Hansard, series of excuses and promise to commence the construction and we are here. A facility which costs over 68 million Euros and there is no work ongoing here.

“We are here but work is stalled, and we see a car parked with materials not knowing where it is going. You ask and you are told it is going to Cape Coast, while others say Burma Camp, which one should we believe,” he said.

Mr Akandoh, who is also Juaboso Member of Parliament (MP), said the project according to the health minister was expected to be completed in 30 months was currently in the 29th month and there was no progress.

He said it was about time the president and minister acceded to the constituents.

“If they had left the structure as it was, they would have been accessing health care.

“Making the news is not the target, if we have to come here 100 times we will come here, getting the job done is our target and we will continue to come here until this project is executed,” he said.

He called on the Health Minister to bring the contractor back to the site to finish the project.

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the MP for Techiman North, condemned how accessing health care had become problematic headaches for the constituents and called on the health minister to timely expedite action for work progress.

“The people of La are in pain. They need a health facility. We are calling on Kwaku Agyeman Manu to put up the hospital for them,” she said.

At the time of the visit, the Ghana News Agency observed that the site had been levelled, with an okra garden being cultivated while workers were idling about.

There was also a truck loaded with materials driving off during the visit.

GNA